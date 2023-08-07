Shakib Al Hasan: Decoding his stats in Asia Cup

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 07, 2023 | 01:40 pm 2 min read

The 2023 edition of the Asia Cup, which will be played in the ODI format, will get underway on August 30. Bangladesh seek their maiden title at the continental event, having finished as runners-up thrice in the last five editions. Veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will be critical to Bangladesh's success this year. Here we decode his Asia Cup stats.

His batting numbers in Asia Cup (ODIs)

Shakib has so far played 13 games in the ODI editions of the Asia Cup. He has returned with 402 runs in these games at 33.50. Moreover, his strike rate reads 103.07. The tally includes three fifties with his highest score being 68. Among Bangladesh batters, only Mushfiqur Rahim (699) and Tamim Iqbal (519) have more runs in this regard.

His bowling numbers at the event (ODIs)

With his left-arm spin, Shakib has returned with 19 wickets at a stellar economy rate of 4.87. The tally includes a four-wicket haul. Only Abdur Razzak (22) owns more Asia Cup wickets among Bangladesh players. Sanath Jayasuriya (1,220 runs and 22 wickets) and Sachin Tendulkar (971 and 17) are the only other all-rounders with the Asia Cup double of 400 runs and 15 wickets.

His numbers in T20 editions of Asia Cup

Two editions of the Asia Cup have been played in the T20 format, in 2016 and 2022. Shakib has struggled in these events, returning with just 112 runs in seven games at 16. His strike rate is under 100 (97.39). The left-arm spinner has scalped six wickets with the ball at an impressive economy of 6.16.

Here are his overall ODI numbers

Shakib has so far appeared in 235 ODIs, returning with 7,211 runs at 37.55 and 305 wickets at an economy of 4.44. The tally includes 53 fifties, nine tons, and four five-wicket hauls. Shahid Afridi (8,064 runs and 395 wickets) and Jayasuriya (13,430 runs and 323 wickets) are the only other all-rounders with the double of 300 runs and 7,000 runs in ODIs.

A look at his T20I numbers

In T20Is, Shakib has smoked 2,382 runs in 117 games at an average of 23.82. His strike rate reads 122.40 as the tally includes 12 fifties. With 140 wickets at an economy of 6.79, the spinner is the highest wicket-taker in T20Is. The 36-year-old is the only all-rounder with the double of 1,000 runs and 100 wickets in the format.

