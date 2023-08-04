Presenting Riyan Parag's stellar all-round numbers in 2023 Deodhar Trophy

Sports

Presenting Riyan Parag's stellar all-round numbers in 2023 Deodhar Trophy

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 04, 2023 | 10:10 am 2 min read

Parag finished as the highest run-getter of the competition (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Though East Zone could not clinch the 2023 Deodhar Trophy, Riyan Parag's all-round brilliance set the stage on fire. He played one remarkable knock after another and finished as the highest run-getter. The 21-year-old youngster also left a significant mark with his leg-spin. Parag also played a fiery 95-run knock in the final. Here we decode Parag's numbers in the tournament.

354 runs for Parag in the competition

With 354 runs at 88.50, Parag finished as the highest run-getter this season. His strike rate of 136.68 was the highest among batters with at least 60 runs. While he hammered 23 maximums, no other batter could even hit 15. 13, 131, 13, and 102* read his scores in the group stage. He made a 65-ball 95 against South Zone in the final.

11 wickets with the ball

With his leg-spin, Parag took 11 wickets in the competition at an economy of 4.84. He finished as the joint-third-highest wicket-taker. Parag was the only bowler with two four-wicket hauls in the league. He claimed 2/68 in the final clash. Parag's all-round brilliance earned him the Player-of-the-Tournament award.

Highest partnership of the 2023 Deodhar Trophy

The 235-run stand between Parag (131) and Kumar Kushagra (98) against North Zone was the only double-century partnership of this season. Parag slammed 11 sixes in that game, which is now the most sixes in an innings in Deodhar Trophy's history. He surpassed Yusuf Pathan's record of nine sixes in 2010. Parag has raced to 73 maximums in just 48 List A appearances.

Here are his List A numbers

Parag, a member of India's 2018 ICC Under-19 World Cup-winning team, has now raced to 1,688 runs in 48 List A games at 42.20. His strike rate reads 102.36. The tally includes five tons and eight fifties with his highest score being 174. The all-rounder has also completed 50 List A wickets at an economy of 4.93. He has recorded three four-wicket hauls.

Share this timeline