WI vs IND, 3rd ODI: Brian Lara Stadium pitch report

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 01, 2023 | 09:00 am 2 min read

The series is levelled at 1-1 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India and West Indies will battle it out in the third and deciding ODI on Tuesday (August 1). After a comprehensive win in the opener, India fielded a second-string XI in the second game and suffered a humiliating six-wicket defeat. With the series on the line, India are expected to recall their prominent players. Here we look at the pitch report.

Here are the pitch conditions

The Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad will host the deciding ODI. The pitch here has been on the slower side. Therefore, the batters will get runs only when they get set. 160 reads the average first innings score here in ODIs. Spinners of both teams will have a massive role to play. Yuzvendra Chahal might be included in the Indian XI.

Here are the stadium stats

The stadium is yet to host a Men's ODI. Previously, the venue has hosted three Women's ODIs, all between West Indies and Sri Lanka, as batters had a hard time operating here. 3.4 read the average run rate of teams batting first in that series as chasing teams won two games. Meanwhile, in T20Is, chasing sides have won three of the four matches here.

A look at the Probable XIs

India (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, and Mukesh Kumar. WI (Probable XI): Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (captain and wicket-keeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, and Jayden Seales.

Here are the key performers

Although the Indian batters seem to be struggling, Ishan Kishan has fared well. He already has two fifties in two games in the series (107 runs). WI skipper Shai Hope is the only batter with over 100 runs in the series. Spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Gudakesh Motie jointly lead the wickets tally, having taken five wickets. The former averages just 7.20 after two games.

