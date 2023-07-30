England pacer Stuart Broad announces retirement: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 30, 2023 | 12:28 am 2 min read

England fast bowler Stuart Broad has announced his retirement from the game (Photo credit: Twitter/@englandcricket)

England fast bowler Stuart Broad has announced his retirement from the game on Day 3 of the fifth Ashes Test at the Kennington Oval in London. Broad will bring an end to his 17-year-old career post the 5th Ashes Test. On Day 2, Broad became the first Englishman to claim 150 Ashes wickets. Recently, the veteran pacer also completed 600 Test scalps.

151 Ashes wickets and 602 Test scalps in total

Broad claimed 2/49 in the first innings of the ongoing 5th Test on Friday. Broad now has 151 Ashes wickets at 28.93. Overall, the pacer has 602 Test wickets at 27.66. The star England pacer is behind Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708), Anderson (690), and Anil Kumble (619) in terms of wickets. Broad has 20 fifers and three 10-wicket match hauls.

Breaking down his Test numbers

In 98 home Test matches, Broad has claimed 396 wickets at 25.90. He has 14 five-wicket hauls and three 10-wicket match hauls with the best of 8/15 and 11/121 respectively. In 63 away Tests (home of opposition), Broad has scalped 186 wickets at 31.94. He has six fifers with the best of 6/17. Broad also has 20 wickets in six neutral matches at 22.85.

Broad has claimed 950 FC wickets

Broad has claimed 950 First-Class wickets at an average of below 27, including 602 for England so far. He has 32 five-wicket hauls and 43 four-fers in the longest format. Besides, Broad picked 216 wickets in List A cricket at 30.13, including 178 for England in ODIs. In T20 cricket, Broad managed 100 scalps at 21.44, including 65 for the Three Lions.

It has been a wonderful ride, says Broad

"It's been a wonderful ride, a huge privilege to wear the Nottinghamshire and the England badge as much as I have," he told Sky Sports. "I've been thinking about it for the last few weeks but England v Australia has always been the pinnacle for me." Broad also highlighted his love affair with The Ashes and that he wanted this to be his last.

