Notable Indian football records held by Sunil Chhetri

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 01, 2023 | 12:30 am 4 min read

Chhetri has scored 56 goals in the Indian Super League ( Photo credit: Twitter/@ISL)

Over the last two decades, a lot has changed in Indian football. There have been many highs and lows, but one man who has remained constant in all of this is Sunil Chhetri. Chhetri, 38 is still leading the lines for the Blue Tigers and remains the beacon of hope for thousands of Indian football fanatics. We look at his top records.

Most appearances for the Indian football team

Chhetri made his debut back in 2005 against Pakistan in an international friendly. Since then, he has plied his trade for the Blue Tigers. The veteran striker has amassed 142 appearances for the Indian football team. Notably, no other player has even touched 100 appearances. Bhaichung Bhutia is second with 82 caps. Among active players, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has registered 62 appearances for India.

Most goals for Indian football team

Chhetri has been a goal-scoring machine for the Indian team for almost two decades. He has netted 92 international goals for India and is the record goal-scorer. IM Vijayan, second on the goals tally, the legendary forward had scored 29 goals from his 70 caps. Bhutia is third with 27 goals, while Jeje Lalpekhlua and Shabbir Ali have netted 23 goals each.

Fourth-highest international goal-scorer in men's football

Chhetri scored five goals in the 2023 SAFF Championship, and in that process, he has raced to 92 international goals. The Indian superstar is only behind Portugal ace Cristiano Ronaldo (123), former Iran star Ali Daei (109), and Argentina's Lionel Messi (103) in goals tally.

Most hat-tricks for India

Chhetri netted his fourth international hat-trick against Pakistan in India's 4-0 win in the 2023 SAFF Championship opener. He has scored the most hat-tricks for the Indian football team. His international hat-tricks have come against Tajikistan, Pakistan, Vietnam, and Chinese Taipei.

Second-highest goal-scorer in the Indian Super League

The 38-year-old has proven his goal-scoring prowess even at the club level. He has netted 56 goals in the Indian Super League in 135 appearances. He is the highest Indian goal-scorer in the tournament and also the second-highest overall. Only Nigerian forward Bartholomew Ogbeche is ahead of him with 62 goals from 98 appearances. Ferran Corominas is third with 48 goals from 57 matches.

First Indian player to score an ISL hat-trick

Chhetri became the first Indian footballer to score a hat-trick in the ISL back in the 2015 season. He was representing Mumbai City FC at that time and the record was made against NorthEast United. Mumbai City FC thrashed NorthEast United 5-1 in that game.

Most hat-tricks in the ISL by an Indian

Chhetri has slammed home two hat-tricks in the ISL, and therefore, he has the most number of hat-tricks in the league. As mentioned, his first hat-trick came against NorthEast United in 2015, while he represented Mumbai City. His second hat-trick was for Bengaluru FC against FC Pune City in 2018. Overall, five Indians have scored a hat-trick in the ISL.

Most goals by an Indian in AFC club competitions

The veteran forward has scored goals in almost every competition that he has featured in. Chhetri has netted 19 goals in AFC Cup and AFC Champions League qualifiers. He has played 31 AFC Cup matches and two AFC Champions League qualifying games for Churchill Brothers.

Only Indian footballer to score in three decades

Chhetri is the only player for India to score in three different decades. Chhetri scripted this record by scoring a brace against Bangladesh in the World Cup Qualifiers. His first international goal came against Pakistan in June 2005. He then scored against Vietnam in October 2010. Lastly, he scored against Bangladesh in June 2021. Notably, he scored multiple goals in all of these games.

Highest Indian goal-scorer in NFL/I-League

The National Football League, which was the top-tier football league in India, got revamped and was named I-League in 2007. Combining the goals, Chhetri is the highest Indian goal-scorer in the NFL/I-League having scored 94 goals. Bhutia is second with 89 goals while RC Prakash with 49 goals is in third spot. Ranti Martins with 214 NFL/I-League goals tops the overall list.

Only Indian footballer to play on three continents

The 38-year-old was very adventurous while he was young. Apart from playing in India (Asia), he also made his way to the United States of America and joined Kansas City Wizards in 2010. He also Sporting CP in Portugal (Europe) in 2012.

