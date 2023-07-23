Rohit-Jaiswal slam these partnership records for India in Tests: Details

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 23, 2023

Rohit and Jaiswal have recorded the third-highest opening partnership aggregate in a two-match Test series (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal shared another fifty-plus stand in the second innings of the second Test versus West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval. With this stand, the duo has stitched three successive fifty-plus partnerships in the ongoing two-match series. After India bowled out WI for 255, Rohit and Jaiswal added 98 runs in 11.5 overs before the former got out.

466 runs as an opening pair in this series

In the first encounter, the duo smashed tons and put on a record 229-run stand for the opening wicket as India batted just once, winning the match by an innings and 141 runs. In the second match, the duo put on a massive 139-run stand once again. Both players hit fifties. And now, they posted 98 runs to aggregate 466 in the series.

3rd-highest opening partnership aggregate in a two-match Test series

As per Cricbuzz, Rohit and Jaiswal have recorded the third-highest opening partnership aggregate in a two-match Test series. 479 - Graeme Smith and Neil McKenzie (SA) vs BAN, 2008 and 469 - Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram (SA) vs BAN, 2017 are ahead of the Indian pair.

Highest partnership aggregate for India in away series

Rohit and Jaiswal have recorded India's highest opening partnership aggregate runs in an away series, bettering the 459 by Virender Sehwag and Akash Chopra vs AUS, 2003-04 and 457 - Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid vs PAK, 2006.

3rd-highest opening-partnership aggregate for India overall (series)

Rohit and Jaiswal's 466 partnership runs are also the third-highest for India overall in a series (home/away). Rohit and Jaiswal are behind Sunil Gavaskar and Chetan Chauhan - 537 runs vs AUS, 1979-80 (home) and 477 - Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir vs PAK, 2005 (home).

Rohit slams his third successive 50-plus score; Jaiswal shines

Rohit slammed a ferocious 44-ball 57 in India's second innings. He got to his fifty from 35 balls, registering his fastest in the longest format for India. Earlier, he scored 103 in the first match and 80 in the first innings of the ongoing encounter. Jaiswal perished for 37 shortly after Rohit's dismissal. He scored 171 and 57 before this knock.

