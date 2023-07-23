Ashes: Fortune favors Australia as Manchester Test ends in draw

Written by Parth Dhall July 23, 2023 | 10:37 pm 2 min read

England were closing in on victory (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The fourth Test of Ashes 2023 ended in a draw, with incessant rain washing out the fifth day's play at Old Trafford, Manchester. It duly ruined England's chances of claiming a much-needed victory. Australia, who conceded a 275-run lead, could have perished on Day 5. Nevertheless, the Aussies have successfully retained the Ashes urn. They go into the fifth Test with a 2-1 lead.

The summary of 4th Test

England, having elected to field, bowled Australia out for 317. Chris Woakes took a five-wicket haul. England posted 592 as Zak Crawley (189), Moeen Ali (54), Joe Root (84), Harry Brook (61), Ben Stokes (51), and Jonny Bairstow (99*) fared well. Josh Hazlewood took a fifer. Australia were 214/5 as 30 overs were possible on Day 4. Marnus Labuschagne scored a match-saving ton.

England bank on experience!

Ahead of the Manchester Test, England recalled veteran pacer James Anderson, who was dropped earlier in the series. Besides the 40-year-old, Stuart Broad (aged 37), Woakes (34), and Mark Wood (33) formed the pace attack. Youngster Ollie Robinson sat out after suffering a back spasm at Headingley. This was the oldest pace attack in an Ashes game since Australia's line-up of 1928.

Australia outplayed by England's BazBall

England finally showed their 'BazBall' brand of cricket in full flow. Their aggressive brand of cricket left Australian skipper Pat Cummins bereft of ideas. For the first time in this Ashes series, it felt like Australia have been outplayed. In the first innings, each of England's five bowlers took a wicket. Meanwhile, six of England's top-seven batters recorded 50+ scores.

England had a stunning run-rate

England managed the third-highest run-rate in an innings where a team scored 500-plus runs (5.5). England's run-rate of 6.5 against Pakistan (657) and 6.3 against Ireland (524/2d) are ahead of this rampage. Crawley and Root stitched a 206-run stand at an impressive rate of 6.94. As per Kausthub Gudipati, they recorded the highest run-rate for a double-century partnership in Tests.

England last won the urn in 2015!

As mentioned, Australia have retained the Ashes urn. Besides, rain thwarted England's bid to win the series. The hosts last won an Ashes series in 2015, defeating Australia 3-2 at home. Australia bounced back in 2017/18 and won 4-0 convincingly. The 2019 series got drawn, while the 2021/22 edition belonged to Australia (4-0). Now, going into The Oval, Australia can't lose the series.

