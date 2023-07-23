Pakistan A thrash India A, clinch Emerging Asia Cup: Stats

Sports

Pakistan A thrash India A, clinch Emerging Asia Cup: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 23, 2023 | 10:12 pm 3 min read

Pakistan A won the final by 128 run against India A (Photo credit: Twitter/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan A outclassed India A in the final of the 2023 ACC Emerging Asia Cup. The Men in Green registered a 128-run win over the Indians. Pakistan piled up a huge total of 352/8 batting first, and then their bowlers bundled out India A for only 224 in only 40 overs. This is Pakistan A's maiden Emerging Asia Cup title. Here's more.

How did the match pan out?

Pakistan started brilliantly as Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan slammed fifties. Later, Tayyib Tahir (108) and Mubasir Khan stitched a 126-run partnership which helped Pakistan post 352/8. In reply, India A had a decent start. Abhishek Sharma smoked a fifty, while Sai Sudharsan and Yash Dhull got starts but couldn't convert. Pakistan's Sufiyan Muqeem starred with 3/66.

Ayub smokes his sixth List A fifty

Ayub is known for his flamboyance and aggression in the domestic circuit and here he displayed something similar. Ayub batted with intent and did not shy away from playing his shots. He stitched a 121-run opening partnership with Farhan in a pressure summit clash. He has compiled 850 runs in 22 matches. This was Ayub's sixth List A fifty, besides smoking two centuries.

A well-paced knock from Farhan

Farhan batted very sensibly, allowing Ayub to attack early as he consolidated. However, once he got his eye in, he also started playing his strokes. His knock of 65 off 62 deliveries saw him slam four boundaries and as many sixes. Farhan has raced to 2,346 runs in this format in 54 matches. Besides 14 fifties, he has clocked eight centuries.

A match-defining knock from Tahir

Tahir slammed a fine century for Pakistan under pressure. He batted positively through his 71-ball 108. Notably, it was his fourth List A century. His 126-run partnership with Mubasir Khan steadied the Pakistan innings after they lost three quick wickets in the middle. Tahir has featured in 53 List A matches, and courtesy of this century, he has compiled 2,300 runs in this format.

Fifth List A fifty from Abhishek

Abhishek was the only Indian batter who crossed the 50-run mark. He slammed a 51-ball 61 and as long as he was at the crease, India A looked well on course to chase down the target. He added 64 runs with Sai Sudharshan followed by a 52-run partnership with Dhull. Overall, he has compiled 1,359 runs in 43 matches (50s: 5, 100s: 3).

Muqeem and Mumtaz spin their web

Pakistan A spinners Muqeem and Mehran Mumtaz were the pick of the bowlers as they ran the show in the middle. The two spinners kept chipping away with wickets and never allowed the Indian batters to settle. While Muqeem finished with 3/66, Mumtaz scalped 2/30. Muqeem got the prized wickets of Abhishek, Dhull and Harshi Rana. Mumtaz scalped Dhruv Jurel and Riyan Parag.

Second Emerging Asia Cup title for Pakistan

This was the fifth edition of the Emerging Asia Cup tournament. However, before this year, it was a U-23 tournament. Pakistan Under-23 team bagged the honor in the 2019 edition beating Bangladesh in the final. The Sri Lanka Under-23 team has also bagged two titles.

Share this timeline