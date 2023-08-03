Tamim Iqbal steps down as Bangladesh's ODI captain: Details here

Tamim Iqbal steps down as Bangladesh's ODI captain: Details here

Written by Parth Dhall August 03, 2023 | 11:19 pm 2 min read

Tamim Iqbal is out with a back injury

In a blow to the Bangladesh cricket team, veteran batter Tamim Iqbal has stepped down as their captain in ODI cricket. Tamim, who reversed his decision to retire in July, has been ruled out of the upcoming Asia Cup with a back injury. It remains to be seen if recovers in time for the home ODI series against New Zealand in September.

Here's the official statement

Tamim announced his decision to step down as Bangladesh's ODI captain in a press conference. "Today I step down as Bangladesh cricket team ODI captain. I have taken injections but those treatments are almost a hit-and-miss at this point. I have spoken of my problems with them. I have always thought about the team first," he said.

Tamim withdrew his decision to retire

In a shocking turn of events, Tamim decided to retire from international cricket in July. He announced the same following a lean patch and a spell of serious injury concerns. However, he took a U-tun after a meeting with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza was also present in the meeting along with BCB president Nazmul Hassan

Tamim yet to play since July

Despite withdrawing his retirement, Tamim hasn't returned to action due to injuries. As a result, he was handed a six-week break to recuperate. Tamim last featured in the 1st ODI against Afghanistan in July this year. He decided to retire from the format thereafter. And now, Tamim will miss the Asia Cup in order to fully recover from his back injury.

A look at his international career

Tamim is Bangladesh's highest run-getter in ODIs with 8,313 runs in 241 games at 36.62 (100s: 14, 50s: 56). His tally of 5,134 runs in 70 Tests at 38.89 is only second to Mushfiqur Rahim (5,553) among Bangladesh batters (100s: 10, 50s: 31). With 1,701 in 74 games at 24.65, Tamim is Bangladesh's third-highest run-getter in T20Is (50s: 7, 100: 1).

Who will lead Bangladesh in ODIs?

Tamim was named Bangladesh's ODI captain in March 2020. He had replaced Mortaza. Under the former, Bangladesh won 21 out of 37 ODIs. Tamim's successor is likely to be announced this week. As per Cricbuzz, the cricket board is trying to rope in Shakib Al Hasan for the role. If he does not agree, Litton Das will lead Bangladesh in the Asia Cup.

