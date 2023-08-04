Decoding stats of Vidhwath Kaverappa, highest wicket-taker of Deodhar Trophy

Kaverappa has made a stunning start to his professional career (Source: Twitter/@BCCIDomestic)

South Zone have lifted the 2023 Deodhar Trophy titles with six wins on the trot. While they topped the league stage with wins in all five games, Mayank Agarwal's men thrashed East Zone in the final by 45 runs to get the glory. Pacer Vidhwath Kaverappa was instrumental to SZone's triumph, having finished as the highest wicket-taker. Here we decode his stats.

Highest wicket-taker of the tournament

As mentioned, the pacer claimed the most wickets in the tournament, 13 in five games. His economy rate reads 4.70. His average of 14.53 was the highest among bowlers with at least four wickets. 2/61, 2/40, 3/27, 1/44, and 5/17 read his figures in the competition. The 24-year-old was one of the only two bowlers with a fifer in the competition.

Sensational start to List A career

Kaverappa made his List A debut for his state team Karnataka in the 2022 Vijay Hazare Trophy. With 17 wickets in eight games, he finished as the third-highest wicket-taker. His economy rate was a stellar 3.53. Kaverappa has hence now raced to 30 wickets in just 13 List A games at an economy of 3.99. The tally includes a four-fer and a fifer.

Here are his First-Class numbers

Kaverappa made his First-Class debut in the 2022 Ranji Trophy. While he could play just two matches that season, he featured in eight games in the 2022-23 edition. The pacer returned with 30 wickets in eight games last season at 20.43. He claimed two fifers. Overall, he has now raced to 49 wickets in 12 FC games at 18.69 (5W: 4).

A spectacular Duleep Trophy for Kaverappa

Kaverappa snapped 15 wickets in the recent 2023 Duleep Trophy and guided SZone to the title. Although he was the second-highest wicket-taker behind Saurabh Kumar, he was named the Player of the Tournament for his heroics. He claimed an eight-wicket match haul in the final.

His run in T20 cricket

Kaverappa has also made a stunning start to his T20 career. He made his debut in the format in the last season of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. With 18 wickets in eight games at a stellar economy of 6.36, the right-arm pacer finished as the second-highest wicket-taker. He claimed a fifer as well. Notably, his average in the competition was just 10.72.

Bought by Punjab Kings

Kaverappa's brilliance in the domestic circuit impressed Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings (PBKS). The team bought the pacer for his base price of Rs. 20 lakh in the IPL 2023 mini-auction. The youngster, however, did not play any game.

