One-off Test: Zakir Hasan slams his second Test fifty

Written by Gaurav Tripathi June 16, 2023 | 11:17 am 2 min read

Hasan made 71 off 95 deliveries (Source: @BCBtigers)

Bangladesh's rising batting sensation Zakir Hasan brought up his second half-century in Tests. He accomplished the milestone in the ongoing one-off Test against Afghanistan. The youngster batted with intent and scored 71 off 95 deliveries, a knock studded with eight boundaries. Hasan was unfortunate to miss out on his second Test hundred. Here we look at his stats in Tests.

Hasan earns redemption with fiery fifty

It must be noted that Hasan could only manage a two-ball one in Bangladesh's first innings. However, he redeemed himself with a brilliant knock in the second innings. The youngster batted with intent and gathered runs all over the park. He was involved in a 173-run stand for the second wicket with Najmul Hossain Shanto. Hasan got run out after playing the fine knock.

A look at his Test stats

Hasan made his Test debut against India in December last year. He made a statement with a brilliant debut ton, 100 off 224 balls in Bangladesh's second innings. In three Tests now, the batter has raced to 258 runs at 43 (50s: 2, 100: 1). He has now raced past 4,500 runs in 75 First-Class matches at a 40-plus average.

Twin centuries for Shanto

Shanto scripted history in the contest by becoming the second Bangladesh batter after Mominul Haque to slam twin centuries in a Test. The left-handed batter backed his 175-ball 146 balls with another terrific ton. Thanks to his brilliance, Bangladesh crossed the 200-run mark inside 37 overs. With over eight sessions of play left, Bangladesh will have ample time to bundle Afghanistan out again.

Bangladesh firmly placed on the driver's seat

Shanto (146) and Mahmudal Hasan Joy (77) starred with the bat as the hosts posted 382 while batting first at Dhaka's Shere Bangla National Stadium. Debutant Nijat Masood (5/79) claimed a fifer for Afghanistan. In reply, the visitors could only manage 146 thanks to Ebadot Hossain's 4/47. Bangladesh have now extended their lead past 470 runs with eight wickets in hand.

