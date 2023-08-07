Is time running out for Sanju Samson? Decoding his stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 07, 2023 | 12:46 pm 3 min read

Samson has not made most of the limited chances (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Sanju Samson has missed out on yet another opportunity of making a mark at the highest level. 12 and 7 were his scores in the first two T20Is of the ongoing five-match series against hosts West Indies. Notably, India lost both the games and many reckon Samson might face the axe. Is time running out for the batter? Let us decode his inconsistency.

Why does this story matter?

Samson is hailed as one of the most talented batters going around and his domestic record is also impressive. He has also done well in the Indian Premier League. The wicketkeeper-batter, however, has not been able to cement his place in the India XI. Though the youngster has never been given a long run, he has not made the most of the limited chances.

Samson guilty of throwing away starts

Samson, who made his international debut in July 2015, had to wait more than four years to receive his second India cap. Meanwhile, since 2022, he has batted in eight T20I innings. 39, 18, 77, 30*, 15, 5, 12, and 7 read his scores. Hence, he has been guilty of throwing away starts in the international 20-over format.

Seven single-digit scores in 18 innings

Samson has so far batted in 18 T20I innings and he has been dismissed under 10 seven times in these games. The tally includes a duck as well. Overall in the format, he has scored 320 runs at a paltry average of 18.82. His strike rate reads 131.14. Samson's lone T20I fifty came against Ireland last year, 77.

Rise of youngsters

With the next ICC T20 World Cup taking place in June 2024, time is certainly running out for Samson. Moreover, several young batters like Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, and Yashasvi Jaiswal are emerging in the ranks. Varma, in fact, scored a brilliant fifty in the second T20I. Hence, Samson needs some big runs under his belt sooner than later.

Samson owns impressive ODI numbers

Samson's ODI record is pretty impressive. He has scored 390 runs in 13 ODIs at an impressive average of 55.71. His strike rate of 104 speaks volumes of his prowess. Samson's tally includes three half-centuries. 9 and 51 were his scores in the ODI leg of the ongoing tour. Before this series, Samson last played an ODI for India in November 2022.

Samson's thin chances of getting a WC ticket

Though Samson seems to be in the scheme of things for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, he is unlikely to make it to the final 15. Ishan Kishan has emerged as India's first-choice keeper in KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant's absence. Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are expected to get fit by the WC. Samson needs to make the most of the upcoming opportunities.

