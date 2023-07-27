WI vs IND, ODI series: Decoding the key player battles

Rohit Sharma has fallen prey to Alzarri Joseph thrice in ODIs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India and West Indies are gearing up to lock horns in a three-match ODI series, starting on July 27 at Barbados's Kensington Oval. While the visitors will field a second-string bowling attack for this series, West Indies have recalled some prominent names. This series would serve as a preparation for India ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup. Here are the anticipated player battles.

Rohit Sharma vs Alzarri Joseph

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and pacer Alzarri Joseph are bound to tackle each other as they open the proceedings in their respective departments. The latter has troubled the Hitman in the past, having dismissed him thrice in six ODI innings. Overall, Joseph has scalped 22 powerplay wickets in ODIs at an economy of 4.85. However, Rohit's ODI average against WI reads 57.17.

Virat Kohli vs Oshane Thomas

Speed merchant Oshane Thomas has returned to the ODI set-up and he would be determined to shine. He, however, has struggled against Virat Kohli, having conceded 82 runs off 59 balls in ODIs against him. Thomas has not dismissed him even once. Moreover, Kohli's ODI average in WI reads 58.92. Meanwhile, the pacer has returned with 12 wickets in seven home ODIs at 23.50.

Hardik Pandya vs Gudakesh Motie

All-rounder Hardik Pandya is the designated finisher of the Indian team and the hosts will want to keep him quiet. As he struggles against left-arm spinners, Gudakesh Motie can be unleashed against him. The latter has returned with eight wickets in his first four ODI outings. Meanwhile, Pandya has fallen prey to left-arm spin five times in 16 ODIs innings (SR: 109.02).

Shai Hope vs Jaydev Unadkat

Veteran pacer Jaydev Unadkat is set to play his first ODI in nearly 10 years and many eyes will be on him. He will operate with the new ball and keeping WI skipper Shai Hope quiet will be among his duties. Hope has done pretty well against left-arm pace, having fallen prey to them just 12 times in 47 innings (Batting average: 50.25).

Shimron Hetmyer vs Ravindra Jadeja

The dashing Shimron Hetmyer is back in the WI squad and he is expected to strengthen the side's middle-order. Notably, he has hammered 500 runs in 11 ODIs against India at a remarkable strike rate of 121.35. Though he has been dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja twice, his strike rate against the left-arm spinner reads 123.07. Their battle in the middle overs would be enticing.

