2nd Test: SL bowled out; Pakistan trail by 21 runs

Sports

2nd Test: SL bowled out; Pakistan trail by 21 runs

Written by Parth Dhall July 24, 2023 | 06:05 pm 2 min read

Abrar Ahmed picked four wickets on Day 1 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan ruled the roost on Day 1 of the 2nd Test against Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo. Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed and pacer Naseem Shah shared seven wickets as SL were bowled out for a mere 166 in the second session. Dhananjaya de Silva was the lone warrior for the hosts. Besides, Pakistan finished on 145/2 at stumps.

The summary of Day 1

Three of SL's top-four batters departed in single figures after they elected to bat. The hosts were reduced to 36/4 before Dinesh Chandimal and Dhananjaya added 85 runs. Abrar cleaned up the tail, with SL managing 166 in 48.4 overs. Pakistan too lost Imam-ul-Haq early, but Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood shared a century stand. The latter also departed as Pakistan finished on 145/2.

Another 50+ score for Dhananjaya

Sri Lankan all-rounder Dhananjaya continues his exploits in the ongoing Test series. He hammered his 13th fifty in Test cricket and a third in the two-match series. The 31-year-old rescued the hosts after a top-order collapse. He ended up scoring 57 off 68 balls (9 fours, 1 six). Notably, Dhananjaya bagged scores of 122 and 82 in the series opener.

7,500 First-Class runs up for Dhananjaya

Standing in his 117th First-Class game, Dhananjaya has raced to 7, 511 runs with his average being close to 40. His conversion rate has been stellar as the veteran batter boasts 34 fifties and 21 tons with his highest score being 176. With the ball, the off-spinner has snapped 140 wickets in the format at 31.23. The tally includes five fifers.

Naseem, Abrar rattle hosts

Naseem took two wickets upfront in the form of Dimuth Karunaratne (17) and Angelo Mathews (9), reducing SL to 36/4. He then got the better of Chandimal (34), who stitched an 85-run stand with Dhananjaya (57). Naseem bagged figures worth 3/41(14). Abrar (4/69) was brilliant with the old ball as he dismissed Dhananjaya, Ramesh Mendis (27), Asitha Fernando (8), and Sadeera Samarawickrama (0).

Lowest score for SL in Colombo

Sri Lanka recorded their lowest first-innings score at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Tests. Their previous lowest total in this regard was 168 against South Africa back in September 1993. Overall, the Lankan Lions recorded the fourth-lowest first-innings score at this venue. They are behind Bangladesh (89 and 90) and Zimbabwe (141). Notably, Pakistan are 1-0 up in the two-match series.

Share this timeline