Dhananjaya de Silva races past 7,500 FC runs with half-century

Sports

Dhananjaya de Silva races past 7,500 FC runs with half-century

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 24, 2023 | 02:48 pm 2 min read

Dhananjaya scored 57 off 68 balls (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Sri Lankan all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva hammered his 13th Test fifty in the ongoing second and final game against Pakistan at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. The 31-year-old rescued the hosts after a top-order collapse and during the course, he also completed 7,500 runs in First-Class cricket. He ended up scoring 57 off 68 balls (9 fours, 1 six). Here are further details.

A crucial knock from Dhananjaya

Sri Lanka were off to a poor start after winning the toss and electing bat. They were reduced to 36/4 when De Silva arrived. He joined forces with veteran Dinesh Chandimal (34) and the duo added 85 runs for the fifth wicket. Dhananjaya was the aggressor in the partnership as he struck at 83.82 in the innings. He eventually fell prey to Abrar Ahmed.

7,500 runs up for De Silva

Standing in his 117th FC game, Dhananjaya has raced to 7, 511 runs with his average being close to 40. His conversion rate has been stellar as the veteran batter boasts 34 fifties and 21 tons with his highest score being 176. With the ball, the off-spinner has snapped 140 wickets in the format at 31.23. The tally includes five fifers.

Here are his Test numbers

The all-rounder now tallies 3,291 runs at 40.13 in 51 Tests. The tally includes 13 fifties and 10 tons. With the ball, he has 34 wickets at 56.91. Dhananjaya, who scored a century in the opener, has raced to 571 runs in six Tests against Pakistan at 63.44. He has smoked three tons and a couple of fifties against the opposition.

Share this timeline