PAK vs NZ, 3rd ODI: Hosts aim for series win

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 02, 2023, 12:34 am 3 min read

Fakhar Zaman slammed 180* in the last match against NZ (Source: Twitter/@TheRealPCB

Pakistan will aim to wrap up the series when they square off against New Zealand in the 3rd ODI on May 3. The teams will move to Karachi and the National Stadium will host the fixture. The hosts are 2-0 up heading into the third match, but NZ will look to replicate their heroics from the T20I series. Here is the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The Karachi National Stadium will provide a balanced surface, which will have something for the bowlers and the batters. Pacers may get some help with the new ball. 234 is the average first-inning score here in ODIs. 34 out of 67 ODIs have ended in the chasing team's favor. The Sony Sports Network will telecast the match, and SonyLIV will live stream the game.

A look at the H2H record

Pakistan and NZ have met in 111 ODIs over the years, and the hosts have the upper hand here, with 57 wins. The Kiwis have managed 50 victories and are desperate to win the upcoming match. Their last meeting saw Pakistan chase down NZ's total of 336/5. Fakhar Zaman was brilliant with his 180* as Pakistan registered their second-highest chase in ODIs.

It is now or never for NZ

NZ have batted well in the series, but their bowlers have let them down. Pakistan have batted exceptionally well in both matches. The Kiwis need a turnaround to stay alive in the series. They should take inspiration from the T20I series as they were in a similar spot during the T20I series. It has been an uphill task for the inexperienced Kiwi bowlers.

A look at the key performers

Daryl Mitchell has slammed two consecutive centuries against Pakistan. He has amassed 314 runs in five matches against them. Fakhar has matched him with two big centuries. He has smashed 297 runs in this series. Babar Azam will also play a key role. He has smoked 678 runs against NZ in 16 ODIs at 45.20. Haris Rauf has scalped six wickets in this series.

Here are the probable playing XIs

Pakistan Probable XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf. New Zealand Probable XI: Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (captain and wicket-keeper), Mark Chapman, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, and Henry Shipley.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy Option 1: Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan, Daryl Mitchell (vc), Mark Chapman, Fakhar Zaman (captain), Imam ul-Haq, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Adam Milne, and Naseem Shah. Fantasy Option 2: Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Fakhar Zaman (captain), Tom Latham, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Adam Milne, Haris Rauf (vc), and Ish Sodhi.