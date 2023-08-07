Nicholas Pooran: Decoding his T20I stats versus India

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 07, 2023 | 01:06 pm 2 min read

Pooran owns five T20I fifties against India (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

West Indies are 2-0 up in the ongoing five-T20I series against India. Nicholas Pooran was instrumental in both the wins for the home team as he made his bat talk on spin-friendly tracks. He backed his 34-ball 41 from the first game with a breathtaking 40-ball 67. Pooran now owns the most T20I runs against India. Here we decode his T20I stats against India.

A power-packed knock in the second game

Pooran's brilliance meant the hosts chased down 153 in the second T20I. The wicketkeeper-batter laid the foundation for WI's innings with a 67-run knock, having smacked 6 fours and 4 sixes. Pooran came to the middle after WI were in a spot of bother (2/2). He stitched crucial partnerships with Kyle Mayers and Rovman Powell to power WI's chase. WI claimed a two-wicket win.

Pooran's highest T20I score against India

Pooran registered his highest score against India in T20Is (67). His previous-highest T20I score against the Men in Blue came during the 2022 away series at Kolkata's Eden Gardens (62). He now owns five T20I fifties against the Men in Blue, most for any batter.

Highest run-getter against India in T20Is

Pooran has raced to 524 runs against India in 17 T20I appearances at 34.93. He has overtaken former Australian captain Aaron Finch (500) as the highest run-getter against India in T20Is. His strike rate is 135.05 in this regard. On Indian soil, he has scored 279 T20I runs against the home team at 55.80. His strike rate goes up to 156.74 in this regard.

His numbers against India at home

At home, Pooran has smoked 179 runs in six T20Is against the Men in Blue at 29.83 (SR: 122.60). He has played four matches against the opposition in the United States of America. The dasher returned with just 66 runs at 16.50 in these games.

Over 1,500 runs in T20Is

Pooran has now raced to 1,594 runs in 77 T20Is at 26.13. His strike rate reads 131.8. The tally includes 10 fifties with 74* being his highest score. Among WI players, only Chris Gayle (1,899) and Marlon Samuels (1,611) own more T20I runs. No other batter has slammed more runs for West Indies since Pooran's debut in the format.

