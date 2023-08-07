Labuschagne dropped from Australia's preliminary WC squad: Decoding his struggles

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 07, 2023 | 11:05 am 2 min read

Labuschagne has struggled in ODIs lately (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Marnus Labuschagne's dream of playing the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in October-November seems shattered as he has not been included in Australia's 18-member preliminary squad for the mega event. The same extended squad will feature in the ODI series against South Africa and India. Meanwhile, Labuschagne has endured a hard time in the 50-over format lately. Here we decode his struggles.

Why does this story matter?

Labuschagne, who has emerged as a formidable force in Test cricket, made his ODI debut in January 2020. He played some impressive knocks at the number four position and became a regular in the XI. The batter featured in each of Australia's nine ODIs since September last year. However, with eight ODIs remaining ahead of the WC, the youngster has been left out.

A look at his overall ODI numbers

Labuschagne has so far returned with 847 runs in 30 ODIs at 31.37 with his strike rate being 83.2. The tally includes six fifties and a solitary ton. His average and strike rate have come down to 24.28 and 74.23, respectively, in his last nine ODI appearances. On Asian soil, he has clobbered 347 ODI runs at 28.91 (SR: 77.45).

Selectors in favor of power-hitting all-rounders

The availability of many batting all-rounders like Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, and Glenn Maxwell is also a major reason behind Labuschagne's axing. All these names can bat in the top six and score runs at a brisk rate besides contributing with the ball. In Aaron Hardie, the Australian selectors have gone with another all-rounder in the preliminary squad.

Struggle versus spin bowling

With the ODI WC taking place in India, middle-order batters would be required to tackle spin bowling. Labuschagne has been dismissed by spinners 13 times in 20 ODI innings. His average and strike rate in this regard read 35.61 and 82.53, respectively. 10 of these dismissals have come in 11 innings in Asia. Labuschagne's average further lowers down to 24.50 in the continent.

Here are his List A numbers

Labuschagne's List A numbers are not extraordinary either. He has scored 2,257 runs in 74 appearances in the 50-over format at 32.71. His strike rate reads 85.10. The tally includes 18 half-centuries and a couple of hundreds.

