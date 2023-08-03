West Indies vs India, 1st T20I: Hosts set 150-run target

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 03, 2023 | 09:49 pm 2 min read

Yuzvendra Chahal bowled well for India (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

West Indies have managed 149/6 in 20 overs versus India in the first T20I being held at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. Nicholas Pooran scored 41 before skipper Rovman Powell smashed 48. India bowled well and didn't give WI much space in the end. For India, Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers.

WI score 54/2 in the powerplay overs

WI had a decent first six overs, scoring 54 runs for the loss of two wickets. WI openers added 29 runs in four overs with Brandon King scoring 28 of them. Yuzvendra Chahal came in the fifth over and dismissed Kyle Mayers before also sending back King in the same over. Pooran came in and scored 14 of the next to help WI.

What happened in the middle overs?

In the eighth over of WI's innings, Kuldeep Yadav dismissed Johnson Charles to reduce the hosts to 58/3. Pooran continued to hold his fort and skipper Rovman Powell provided decent company. However, India kept things quiet before the former was out for 41. Hardik Pandya claimed Pooran's wicket. WI (107/4) added 53 runs for the loss of two wickets in the middle overs (7-15).

Pooran completes 1,500 runs

Pooran struck 41 from 34 balls, slamming two fours and two sixes. Pooran has surpassed 1,500 runs in T20Is for WI. He has 1,527 runs at 25.45. Pooran also got past 450 runs versus India (457 at 32.64). Pooran became the fifth WI batter to touch the 1,500-run mark, joining Chris Gayle (1,899), Marlon Samuels (1,611), Kieron Pollard (1,569), and Lendl Simmons (1,527).

What happened in the death overs?

Chahal came back strongly in the 16th over after being smashed for a six. In the 17th over, Arshdeep Singh was ripped apart by Powell before he did well in the next four balls. Debutant Mukesh Kumar bowled full, not giving WI the freedom. He gave just six singles. Arshdeep dismissed Shimron Hetmyer and Powell in a 10-ball over. Mukesh bowled a tidy 20th.

