5th Test: Woakes stars in England's win, wins PoS award

Sports

5th Test: Woakes stars in England's win, wins PoS award

Written by Parth Dhall July 31, 2023 | 11:45 pm 2 min read

England beat Australia in the 5th and final Ashes Test at the Kennington Oval. Although the visitors were 140/0 while chasing 384, England took all 10 wickets on Day 5 to emerge triumphant. Chris Woakes was their chief architect, taking four wickets. He ignited Australia's batting collapse after they were cruising on 140/0 Woakes was adjudged the Player of the Series (England).

Woakes takes seven wickets at the Oval

Woakes, who took three wickets in the first innings, made merry on Day 5 too. He dismissed Australian openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner, who shared a century stand, in the same over. Woakes then removed Steven Smith and Mitchell Starc to complete his four-wicket haul. He starred with figures worth 4/50 in 19 overs, including four maidens.

A terrific return to Test cricket

The third Test in Leeds marked Woakes's return to Tests. He finished with spells worth 3/73 and 3/68. In the fourth Test where rain played spoilsport, Woakes claimed 5/62 and 1/31. Woakes claimed his maiden fifer in The Ashes to highlight his brilliance. He took seven wickets at the Oval, extending his tally in the series to 19 at 18.15.

Woakes, the Player of the Series

In 48 Tests, Woakes now has 149 scalps at an average of 29.13. The right-arm quick has claimed 46 scalps at 34.76 in the Ashes. In 28 Tests at home, Woakes owns 113 scalps at an average of 21.88. In Ashes 2023, the bowling all-rounder finished with 19 wickets at just 18.55, besides carrying an economy rate of 3.04. He won the PoS award.

How did the match pan out?

England racked up 283 after being put to bat. Mitchell Starc took four wickets. Australia took a 12-run lead after being bundled out for 295. Fifties from Zak Crawley, Joe Root, and Jonny Bairstow helped England post 395. Starc and Todd Murphy shared eight wickets. Although Warner, Khawaja, and Smith fared well, Australia perished for 334. Woakes and Moeen took seven wickets combined.

Share this timeline