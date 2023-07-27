WI vs IND, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma elects to field

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 27, 2023 | 06:40 pm 2 min read

Mukesh Kumar is making his ODI debut for India (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

After losing the Test series 0-1 against India, West Indies seek redemption in the 50-over format. The first of the three-ODI series will be held at the Kensington Oval in Barbados, starting July 27. The Men in Blue would view this series as a preparation for the ICC Cricket World Cup later this year. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma has won the toss and will field.

Here are the track conditions

The pitch at the Kensington Oval, one of the oldest grounds, usually offers pace and bounce. However, the batters can cash in once set. The new-ball bowlers could perturb the openers with swing and pace. Notably, the average first-innings score here in ODIs is 229. India will field a second-string pace attack which could give a breather to WI batters.

Timing, TV listing, and H2H record

The match will be telecast live on Doordarshan (7:00pm IST) and live-streamed on the FanCode and JioCinema app. WI and India are neck-to-neck as far as the head-to-head record is concerned. They have clashed in a total of 139 ODIs, and India hold the edge with 70 wins. However, WI also have secured 63 wins. While four matches were abandoned, two ended in ties.

Mukesh Kumar makes his ODI debut

Mukesh Kumar is set for his ODI debut. The right-arm quick, who made his Test debut in Port-of-Spain, has received his maiden cap in the 50-over format. In 24 List A matches, Mukesh has claimed 26 scalps at 37.46.

1st ODI: Here are the two teams

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar. West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope (wk/c), Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Dominic Drakes, Jayden Seales, Gudakesh Motie.

