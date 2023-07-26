West Indies eye redemption against India in 1st ODI: Preview

Written by Parth Dhall July 26, 2023 | 02:16 pm 3 min read

The Kensington Oval will host the 1st ODI

After losing the two-match Test series to India, hosts West Indies eye a turnaround in the 50-over series, starting July 27. The first of the three-ODI series will be held at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. While WI haven't qualified for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup, they will look to salvage some pride. Meanwhile, India aim to ace the lead-up to the tournament.

Pitch report, conditions, and streaming details

The pitch at the Kensington Oval, one of the oldest grounds, usually offers pace and bounce. However, the batters can cash in once set. The new-ball bowlers could perturb the openers with swing and pace. Notably, the average first-innings score here in ODIs is 229. The match will be telecast live on Doordarshan (7:30pm IST) and live-streamed on the FanCode and JioCinema app.

A look at the head-to-head record

Both West Indies and India are neck-to-neck as far as the head-to-head record is concerned. They have clashed in a total of 139 ODIs, and India hold the edge with 70 wins. However, WI also have secured 63 wins. While four matches were abandoned, two ended in ties. Their last meeting saw India win by 119 runs (DLS method).

West Indies' home record against India (ODIs)

West Indies have a moderate ODI record at home against India. They have featured in 42 ODI clashes, winning only 20 times. However, they have also suffered 19 defeats against India. Three other games ended inconclusively. Notably, India have won five of their last six encounters in the Caribbean. One match was washed out. Last year, India defeated WI 3-0 away from home.

WI seek redemption; India aim to find balance

West Indies had to feature in the World Cup qualifiers, and to everyone's shock, they had a forgettable outing. Defeats against Scotland and Sri Lanka knocked them out of the ODI World Cup. Entering the India ODI series, the hosts have nothing to lose. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma-led India will look to find the perfect balance ahead of the 50-over tournament.

A look at the Probable XIs

India (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jaydev Unadkat, and Mohammad Siraj. West Indies (Probable XI): Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (captain and wicket-keeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, and Oshane Thomas.

These players eye momentous feats

Hope needs 171 more to complete 5,000 ODI runs. King needs 31 more to complete 1,000 ODI runs. Kohli needs 102 more to reach the 13,000-run club (ODIs). Jadeja needs three wickets to overtake Kapil Dev (43) as India's highest wicket-taker against WI in ODIs. He is nine wickets away from 200 ODI scalps. Siraj needs seven wickets to complete 50 ODI dismissals.

A look at the Fantasy team options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Shai Hope (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (captain), Shubman Gill, Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Alzarri Joseph, and Yuzvendra Chahal. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Shai Hope, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill (captain), Alick Athanaze, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kyle Mayers (vice-captain), Mohammed Siraj, Alzarri Joseph, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

