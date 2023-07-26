Deodhar Trophy 2023, NZone skipper Nitish Rana hits 51: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 26, 2023 | 02:07 pm 1 min read

North Zone captain Nitish Rana scored a superb 50-ball 51 versus Central Zone in his side's second Deodhar Trophy 2023 match on Wednesday in Puducherry. Rana walked in when North Zone were 133/2 and joined hands with Prabhsimran Singh as the duo added 67. He was also involved in a 63-run stand alongside Mandeep Singh as North Zone scored 307/8 in 50 overs.

Rana shows his mettle in a 51-run knock

Rana's 50-ball 51 was laced with five fours and a six. He supported Prabhsimran well, who scored his second century in List A cricket. Rana was then the chief contributor in the partnership alongside Mandeep and brought his experience into play. After scoring just four versus South Zone in the previous match, this fifty was a breath of fresh air for Rana.

Rana slams his 13th fifty in the 50-over format

Rana has now got to 13 fifties in the 50-over format. He now has 2,128 runs at an average close to 40. He also owns three tons in the format with the best score of 137.

