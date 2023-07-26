Deodhar Trophy 2023, Prabhsimran Singh hammers 121: Key stats

Sports

Deodhar Trophy 2023, Prabhsimran Singh hammers 121: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 26, 2023 | 01:41 pm 2 min read

North Zone's Prabhsimran Singh hammered a terrific 121-run knock versus Central Zone (Photo credit: Twitter/@IPL)

North Zone's Prabhsimran Singh hammered a terrific 121-run knock versus Central Zone in his side's second Deodhar Trophy 2023 match on Wednesday. Prabhsimran was involved in three key partnerships to set the base for his side, who scored 307/8 in 50 overs. Besides Prabhsimran, skipper Nitish Rana scored 51 from 50 balls. Here we present the key stats.

Prabhsimran slams 13 fours and five sixes

Prabhsimran added 46 runs for the opening wicket alongside Abhishek Sharma. He took center stage in an 87-run stand alongside number three player Himanshu Rana (24). Prabhsimran was part of another 67-run stand alongside skipper Rana before being dismissed by Karn Sharma with the score reading 200/3. His knock was laced with 13 fours and five sixes as he thwarted the opposition bowlers.

Second century in List A cricket

After falling for just two runs in the first match against South Zone, the dashing opener from Punjab showed his mettle on Wednesday. He now has 787 runs in List A cricket, registering what was his second century. He also owns four fifties.

Prabhsimran Singh has been included in India's Asian Games squad

22-year-old Prabhsimran was earlier included in India's squad for the upcoming Asian Games this year in China. Prabhsimran will battle it out against Jitesh Sharma, who is the other wicket-keeper in the squad. It's Prabhsimran's maiden call-up to the national team. All matches will be held in the shortest international format (Twenty20). Prabhsimran owns 1,514 runs in Twenty20 cricket.

Share this timeline