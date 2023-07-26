Deodhar Trophy 2023, Mayank Agarwal smashes 98: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 26, 2023 | 01:00 pm 2 min read

South Zone captain Mayank Agarwal slammed a 98-run knock against West Zone (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

South Zone captain Mayank Agarwal slammed a 98-run knock against West Zone in his side's second match of the Deodhar Trophy 2023 on Wednesday. Mayank's 98 from 115 balls was laced with nine fours. Mayank held South Zone's fort as the rest of the batters failed to turn up. South Zone were bowled out for 210 in 46.4 overs. Here are the details.

Mayank stands tall for South Zone

South Zone kept losing wickets at key junctures of the match and were 75/4 before Mayank and Arun Karthik added a fifty-run stand. West Zone fought back and were amongst the wickets once again. Mayank made use of his form but fell short of a deserved century. He was dismissed by Parth Bhut in the 36th over. Bhut managed a three-fer for West Zone.

20th fifty in List A cricket for Mayank

Mayank scored 64 in the first match versus North Zone and continued from where he left off. He now has 20 half-centuries in the 50-over format. With his effort of 98 runs, the senior opener has raced to 4,458 runs in List A cricket. His average is over 45 at the moment. Mayank is closing in on 16,000 career runs as well (15,947).

Mayank had a fantastic Duleep Trophy

The veteran had a great Duleep Trophy for South Zone as he finished the tournament with 193 runs from two matches at an average of 48.25. Although he didn't get a mammoth score, he gave SZone good starts and finished as the third-highest run-getter of the tournament. Mayank slammed fifties in both innings against NZone in the semi-finals. SZone clinched the 2023 Duleep Trophy.

