LeBron James's son Bronny suffers cardiac arrest at 18: Details

Written by Parth Dhall July 26, 2023 | 01:24 pm 3 min read

Bronny James, the son of NBA legend LeBron James, suffered a cardiac arrest while practicing at the University of Southern California on Monday, a family spokesperson confirmed. However, the former, who was hospitalized, is stable and out of the intensive care unit. Bronny, 18, is committed to representing the University of Southern California after graduating from Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles.

Here's the official statement

A statement from a family spokesperson confirmed that Bronny is out of danger. "Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media," read the statement.

Bronny to enter his freshman year at USC

Bronny is set to enter his freshman year at USC and was rated a four-star recruit. He is the sixth-rated point guard in the class of 2023. In March this year, the 18-year-old featured in the McDonald's All-American Game that included the country's top high school basketball players. "So damn proud of you kid!" LeBron wrote on Instagram after Bronny decided to attend USC.

Second USC Trojans player to suffer cardiac arrest

As per ESPN, Bronny is the second player from USC Trojans to suffer cardiac arrest in two years. Center Vincent Iwuchukwu, who was among the top freshmen in college basketball last season, survived cardiac arrest on July 1, 2022 before being rushed to the hospital. He returned to play for USC a few months later and featured in 14 games.

What is cardiac arrest?

During cardiac arrest, the heart stops working because of malfunctions in its electrical system, which disrupts the pumping action and restricts blood flow to the rest of the body. Several factors such as poor cardiovascular health, blockage in arteries, and irregular heartbeats can lead to cardiac arrest. It can occur without any warning even in seemingly healthy people with no history of heart ailments.

LeBron dreams to play alongside Bronny

Nevertheless, Bronny would want to make a speedy recovery and return to the court. He would be raring to play alongside his father in the coming years. In 2022, LeBron, NBA's all-time leading scorer, expressed his desire to play his final season in the league alongside Bronny. "Wherever Bronny is at, that's where I'll be," the NBA legend told The Athletic last year.

An all-time legend

Lebron is a four-time NBA Champion (2012, 2013, 2016, and 2020). He has been adjudged the NBA Most Valuable Player four times (2009, 2010, 2012, and 2013). LeBron has been the NBA Finals MVP four times (2012, 2013, 2016, and 2020). He is one of four players to have won an NBA Championship with three franchises (Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and Los Angeles Lakers).

LeBron became NBA's leading scorer in 2023

LeBron James became the all-time leading scorer in NBA in February this year. He achieved the feat after breaking the record of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar during Los Angeles Lakers' game against Oklahoma City Thunder. The latter attained 38,387 points in his illustrious career.

