SL vs PAK, 2nd Test: Masood hammers seventh Test half-century

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 24, 2023 | 07:30 pm 2 min read

Shan Masood smoked his second Test fifty agaisnt Sri Lanka

Shan Masood played a decisive fifty-run knock against Sri Lanka on day one of the second Test in Colombo. The Pakistan batter registered his seventh fifty in Test cricket and second against SL. He showed great intent and his knock of 51 was studded with four boundaries and a six. Pakistan finished on 145/2 at stumps. They trail by 21 runs.

A knock of intent from Masood

Masood walked to the crease when Pakistan were 6/1 and needed stability. The southpaw displayed his elegance with some of his shots, and he steadied the ship for Pakistan by adding 108 runs with Abdullah Shafique. Their partnership allowed Pakistan to remain in a commanding position at the end of Day 1. Unfortunately, Masood fell prey to Asitha Fernando right after reaching his milestone.

A look at his Test numbers

Masood recently completed 1,500 Test runs and he has now raced to 1,597 runs in 30 matches at an average of 28.51. Besides seven fifties, he has hammered four hundreds in this format. Against SL, he has amassed 478 runs in seven Tests at 39.83. He has slammed two fifties and as many centuries against them. This is his first 50-plus score in 2023.

His Test runs in home, away, and neutral venues

The southpaw made his Test debut in 2013 against SA but has failed to cement his place in the team. Masood has compiled 362 runs in six home Tests at 36.20, which includes two centuries. In 16 away (home of opposition) Tests, he has hammered 909 runs at 30.30 (50s:4, 100s: 2). He has slammed 326 runs in eight neutral venue matches at 20.37.

Shafique powers on with an unbeaten 74

Shafique has been brilliant for Pakistan in the second Test. The 23-year-old concluded Day 1 with a score of 74* from 99 balls. He has slammed his fifth Test fifty and will be looking to score a big one when he returns on Day 2.

Summary of Day 1

Sri Lanka elected to bat and suffered a top-order collapse. They were once reeling (36/4) before Dinesh Chandimal and Dhananjaya de Silva (57) added 85 runs to steady the ship. Still, SL were bundled out for only 166. Abrar Ahmed (4/69) and Naseem Shah (3/41) starred for Pakistan. In reply, Masood and Shafique added 108 runs to place Pakistan at 145/2.

