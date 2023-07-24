Saudi Arabia bails PSG, Mbappe out in transfer saga: Details

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Edited by Rajdeep Saha July 24, 2023 | 06:20 pm 5 min read

PSG has left out Kylian Mbappe from their pre-season tour in Asia (Photo credit: Twitter/@KMbappe)

A couple of days ago, Paris Saint-Germain left out Kylian Mbappe from their pre-season tour in Asia, whilst putting him up on sale. In a shocking development, as per Fabrizio Romano, Saudi outfit Al-Hilal have submitted a record bid of €300m for the French superstar. Al Hilal are in with a deal that could benefit everyone involved. Here is the complete scenario.

Why does this story matter?

In June, Mbappe dropped a bombshell as he informed the club's hierarchy of his decision to not take up the one-year extension on his contract. He sent a formal letter informing the same. PSG were furious and stated they do not want to lose the player for free. PSG's stance before was either to sign a new contract or leave.

How has Saudi bailed out PSG and Mbappe?

Reports claim that Al Hilal are willing to give PSG, Mbappe, and Real a massive way out in which all parties will be happy. Al Hilal could offer Mbappe a one-year deal that could see the youngster earn a record sum in wages. After the season, Mbappe can join Real if he wishes to for free. It's a win-win situation for everyone involved.

PSG allow Al Hilal to convince Mbappe

After receiving a mammoth record bid for Mbappe, PSG have allowed Al-Hilal to talk with Mbappe and convince him to join the Saudi Pro League as per The Athletic. Al Hilal have already signed Ruben Neves, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and if they manage to rope in Mbappe, then it will be the biggest heist in world football.

What can happen?

It remains to be seen whether Mbappe will agree to join Saudi club Al Hilal. With Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema already there in the nation, Mbappe joining will be sensational. Mbappe is ready to sit out a season on the bench at PSG and play the battle of wills. He cannot be forced to leave. But will he sacrifice an entire season?

Why will Al Hilal offer something like this?

Money isn't an issue for the Saudi clubs and they won't mind spending a fee of £259m for Mbappe. Also, wages aren't an issue. What it will do is help the league massively and generate revenue. From shirt sales and sponsors to investments, it's massive.

What about European clubs?

As per the latest report on SkySports, European clubs like Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, FC Barcelona, and Inter Milan are interested to sign Mbappe. However, there is a general feeling that Mbappe wants to join Madrid. So even if a deal would happen, it will only be on loan. Questions do arise about whether these clubs can afford wages worth millions.

PSG are willing to send Mbappe out on loan

As per new developments, PSG are willing to send Mbappe out on loan to save themselves from paying his astronomical wages. At the moment, they just want Mbappe gone from the club and focus on rebuilding the side under new manager Luis Enrique.

What about Real?

Real are sitting back at the moment knowing that Mbappe can join them for free next summer. Real cannot afford to pay a transfer fee because of FFP regulations and also having signed Jude Bellingham already this summer for £88.5m rising to £115m with add-ons.

PSG had put Mbappe for sale

PSG excluded Mbappe from their pre-season tour mainly because they wanted to keep committed players on tour. They believe no player is more important than the club and as per SkySports, they feel Mbappe will end up at Real Madrid. PSG are preparing for life after Mbappe as they enquire about forwards like Dusan Vlahovic, Rasmus Hojlund, and Harry Kane to replace the Frenchman.

Mbappe was involved in a saga earlier

Back in 2022, Mbappe snubbed Real and signed a new three-year contract extension at PSG. Before that in August 2021, Real made a £137m bid to sign Mbappe before offering £171.7m on Deadline Day. Mbappe then agreed on a financial package with Real before snubbing them. PSG upped the signing-on fee and offered other advantages that Real could not match.

Mbappe has enjoyed a great time at PSG

Mbappe remains the second most expensive player ever, joining PSG in 2017 from Monaco in a transfer worth £165.7m. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has scored 212 goals in 260 games for PSG. He also has 98 assists for the club. In 176 Ligue 1 matches for PSG, Mbappe has scored 148 goals, besides making 55 assists. He has 34 Champions League goals.

Mbappe has enjoyed great domestic success

After winning the 2016-17 Ligue 1 title with Monaco, Mbappe has lifted another five domestic league titles with PSG. He has also won three Coupe de France honors, besides two Coupe de la Ligue honors. Mbappe has also won the Trophee des Champions twice and has been the runner-up in the Champions League 2019-20.

Mbappe wants to win the Champions League

One trophy which has gone missing for Mbappe is the Champions League. He feels moving to Real will help him realize this dream. He wanted to realize this dream with PSG but despite the club signing Messi, success in Europe remained a distant dream.

