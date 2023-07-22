Kylian Mbappe put up for sale by Paris Saint-Germain: Details

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 22, 2023 | 04:42 am 3 min read

PSG want to keep players on the tour who are committed to the club (Photo credit: Twitter/@FabrizioRomano)

In an interesting development, football superstar Kylian Mbappe has been left out of Paris Saint-Germain's pre-season tour of Asia. Mbappe, who is involved in a transfer fiasco with PSG, has been put up for sale as per Fabrizio Romano. PSG feel Mbappe wants to leave for free in 2024 as he did not communicate anything yet despite Al Khelaifi's public statement. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

In June, Mbappe dropped a bombshell as he informed the club's hierarchy of his decision to not take up the one-year extension on his contract. He sent a formal letter informing the same. PSG were furious and stated they do not want to lose the player for free. PSG's stance is either to sign a new contract or leave.

PSG's views on Mbappe

PSG want to keep players on the tour who are committed to the club. PSG are of the view that no player is more important than the club. As per Skysports, PSG are convinced Mbappe has already agreed to join Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer. It is viewed as a huge betrayal after he said he would never leave for free.

PSG put Mbappe for sale

PSG sought clarity from Mbappe when training resumed this month but the Frenchman hasn't communicated. PSG want to start a life without Mbappe and have taken this stance by omitting him from their pre-season tour of the Far East. As mentioned, Mbappe is now for sale and the club will now look for the best solution.

PSG have been busy in the summer

PSG have already made six summer signings, including the likes of Marco Asensio and Milan Skriniar. PSG also appointed Luis Enrique as their head coach after parting ways with Christophe Galtier. PSG also saw Lionel Messi leave for the MLS.

Mbappe has enjoyed a brilliant time at PSG: Stats

Mbappe remains the second most expensive player ever, joining PSG in 2017 from Monaco in a transfer worth £165.7m. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has scored 212 goals in 260 games for PSG. He also has 98 assists for the club. In 176 Ligue 1 matches for PSG, Mbappe has scored 148 goals, besides making 55 assists. He has 34 Champions League goals.

Plenty of domestic success for Mbappe

After winning the 2016-17 Ligue 1 title with Monaco, Mbappe has lifted another five domestic league titles with PSG. He has also won three Coupe de France honors, besides two Coupe de la Ligue honors. Mbappe has also won the Trophee des Champions twice and has been the runner-up in the Champions League 2019-20.

Plenty of individual laurels in Ligue 1 for Mbappe

Ligue 1 Player of the Year: 2018-19, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23 Ligue 1 Young Player of the Year: 2016-17,2017-18, 2018-19 Ligue 1 top goalscorer: 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23 Ligue 1 top assist provider: 2021-22 Ligue 1 Player of the Month: April 2017, March 2018, August 2018, February 2019, February 2021, August 2021, February 2022, November/December 2022, February 2023

Mbappe was involved in a saga earlier

Back in 2022, Mbappe snubbed Real and signed a new three-year contract extension at PSG. Before that in August 2021, Real made a £137m bid to sign Mbappe before offering £171.7m on Deadline Day. Mbappe then agreed on a financial package with Real before snubbing them. PSG upped the signing-on fee and offered other advantages that Real could not match.

Mbappe is desperate to win the Champions League

One trophy which has gone missing for Mbappe is the Champions League. He feels moving to Real will help him realize this dream. He wanted to realize this dream with PSG but despite the club signing Messi, success in Europe remained a distant dream.

