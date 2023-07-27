SL vs PAK, Angelo Mathews smokes valiant fifty in Colombo

Sports

SL vs PAK, Angelo Mathews smokes valiant fifty in Colombo

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 27, 2023 | 05:13 pm 2 min read

Mathews scored an unbeaten 63 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Veteran Sri Lankan batter Angelo Mathews slammed a fighting fifty against Pakistan in the recently-concluded second and final Test in Colombo. He scored an unbeaten 63 off 127 balls with the help of seven boundaries and two sixes. His efforts, however, went in vain as the visitors won by an innings and 222 runs, clinching the series 2-0. Here are further details.

A remarkable knock from Mathews

Sri Lanka had a mountain to climb in their second innings as Pakistan gained a mammoth 410-run first-inning lead. Mathews arrived in the middle with the scorecard reading 86/2. Soon SL were reduced to 141/6 with Noman Ali claiming the first six wickets. Mathews held one end and kept on fighting. He, however, did not get the required support.

Here are his Test numbers

In 106 Test matches, Mathews has raced to 7,361 runs at an impressive average of 45.43. This was his 40th half-century in the format as the tally also includes 15 tons. Only Kumar Sangakkara (12,400) and Mahela Jayawardene (11,814) own more Test runs than him among SL players. Against Pakistan, he now owns 1,601 in 23 Tests at 50.03 (50s: 9, 100s: 2).

How did the game pan out?

SL were bundled out for only 166 while batting first as Dhananjaya de Silva (57) scored the most for them. In reply, Pakistan declared at 576/5 as Abdullah Shafique (201) and Agha Salman (132*) smoked tons. Noman Ali claimed seven wickets in the final innings as the hosts were folded for 188. Besides Mathews, none of the other batters could make a mark.

Share this timeline