Pakistan's Noman Ali rattles SL with career-best seven-fer: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 27, 2023 | 05:01 pm 2 min read

Noman Ali claimed seven wickets (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan's left-arm spinner Noman Ali has scripted history with a career-best seven-wicket haul against Sri Lanka in the recently concluded second and final Test. He claimed 7/70 in 23 overs in SL's second innings as Pakistan won by an innings and 222 runs. This is Pakistan's third-biggest innings victory in Tests. Noman has also scripted many records with his spell. Here are further details.

A historic spell from Noman

Sri Lanka had a mountain to climb in their second innings as Pakistan had gained a mammoth 410-run first-inning lead. They were off to a fine start with openers Nishan Madushka and Dimuth Karunaratne adding 69 runs. Noman, however, then unleashed a fury as the first seven fallen wickets belong to him. Thanks to his brilliance, the hosts were folded for just 188.

Career-best figures for Noman

In 15 Tests, Noman has raced to 47 wickets at 33.53. This was his fourth five-wicket haul in Tests. 24 of the veteran's total wickets have come in seven home Tests at 37.54. His remaining wickets have come in eight away Tests at 29.34. Against SL, he has 12 wickets in three Tests at an average of 26.5.

Second-best figures on SL soil

His 7/70 are now the second-best Test figures by a visiting bowler in Sri Lanka. The 36-year-old is now only behind Keshav Maharaj (9/129) in this regard. Yasir Shah (7/76) and Shane Warne (7/94) are the only other visiting bowlers with seven-fers on SL soil.

How did the game pan out?

SL were bundled out for only 166 while batting first as Dhananjaya de Silva (57) scored the most for them. In reply, Pakistan declared at 576/5 as Abdullah Shafique (201) and Agha Salman (132*) smoked tons. Besides Noman, Naseem Shah claimed three wickets in SL's second innings. None of the other SL batters could make a mark besides Angelo Mathews (63*)

