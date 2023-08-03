WI vs IND, 1st T20I: Rovman Powell elects to bat

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 03, 2023 | 07:39 pm 2 min read

Tilak Varma is making his debut for India (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

India and West Indies lock horns in the T20I leg, starting August 3. Before this, India overcame WI 2-1 in ODIs and 1-0 in the Test series. Hardik Pandya will lead the Indian team, boasting fresh and young faces. Meanwhile, the Windies also have some quality names who can thwart the visitors. WI skipper Rovman Powell has elected to bat first.

Pitch report, conditions, and streaming details

The Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad, will host the match on August 3. As seen in the 3rd ODI, the pitch here can favor the batters. However, the spinners can be lethal eventually. Notably, 145 reads the average first innings score here in T20Is. Fans can watch the match live on Doordarshan from 8:00pm IST in various languages and live-stream on FanCode and JioCinema.

A look at the head-to-head record

India and West Indies have met each other on 25 occasions in the 20-over format. India have claimed 17 wins to WI's seven. One match didn't have a result. Three of India's defeats have come in the ICC T20 World Cup. Notably, the Men in Blue have an 8-2 record over WI in the last 10 T20I meetings.

Tilak Varma and Mukesh Kumar make their debuts

Tilak Varma and Mukesh Kumar are making their debuts for India. Varma has had two solid seasons in the IPL for Mumbai Indians and has scored 740 runs at 38.95. Mukesh has already made both his Test and ODI debuts for India in this tour.

Playing XIs of WI and India

West Indies (Playing XI): Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Johnson Charles (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy. India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar.

