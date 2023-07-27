Sanju Samson vs Ishan Kishan: Decoding their career stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 27, 2023 | 03:01 pm 3 min read

Kishan owns a double-century in ODIs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Team India has some important decisions to make ahead of the three-match ODI series against hosts West Indies, starting on July 27 at Barbados's Kensington Oval. The selection of the wicket-keeper is to watch out for with Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson fighting for the spot. Both dashers are known for their attacking batting. Here we compare their stats in the 50-over format.

Why does this story matter?

The 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup is set to take place in October-November. While Rishabh Pant is certain to miss the event, KL Rahul is currently injured. Hence, the team management needs to zero in on a back-up keeper sooner than later. Kishan has been in India's ODI team for a while. Samson has done well in his limited chances in the format.

A look at Samson's exceptional ODI numbers

Despite getting very limited chances to don the Indian national team jersey in ODIs, Samson has scored 330 runs in 10 ODIs at an impressive average of 66 (SR: 104.76). His tally includes two half-centuries, one of which came against WI in a winning cause at the Port of Spain last year. Samson last played an ODI for India in November 2022.

Kishan owns a double-ton in the format

Kishan is among the five Indian double-centurions in ODI cricket as he played a 210-run knock against Bangladesh in December last year. Overall, he has returned with 510 runs in 14 ODIs at 42.5. The tally includes three half-centuries besides a ton. His strike rate in the format reads 106.03. Most of his runs have come while batting in the top three.

Here are their List-A numbers

Samson, who hails from Kerala, has amassed 3,014 runs in 115 List-A matches at 32.40. He owns 17 fifties besides a solitary ton. Meanwhile, Kishan has raced to 3,059 runs in 91 List-A matches with his average (37.76) being better than Samson's. The southpaw has clobbered five tons and 15 fifties in the format. He has smashed over 100 sixes in List-A cricket.

Their numbers in the wicket-keeping department

Samson has kept in 10 of his 11 ODI appearances. He has recorded nine dismissals which include seven catches and a couple of stumpings. Kishan has kept in just five ODIs, returning with four catches and a stumping. Notably, Samson and Kishan have together featured in six ODIs and as many T20Is. While Samson kept in six of these matches, Kishan kept in five.

Kishan's struggles in the middle-order

Only six times Kishan has batted below the top three in ODIs, all at number four. He has returned with 106 runs in these games at a paltry strike rate of 67.08. Meanwhile, Samson has played 10 of his 11 ODIs at number four or lower. The dasher has claimed 284 runs in these games at 71. His strike rate reads 105.57.

Author's verdict: India should go with Samson

As India already boast a solid top-order, they would need a middle-order batter as a keeper if Rahul does not regain fitness by the WC or gets injured midway through the event. Though Kishan provides a left-handed batter in the line-up, his inefficiency in the middle order makes Samson a better pick. Kishan, however, must continue being in the squad as a back-up opener.

