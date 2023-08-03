Mayank Agarwal slams half-century in Deodhar Trophy final: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall August 03, 2023 | 07:06 pm 2 min read

Mayank shared a century stand with Rohan Kunnummal

Indian batter Mayank Agarwal continues his phenomenal run in the ongoing Deodhar Trophy. Mayank, the South Zone skipper, powered them against East Zone in the summit clash with a 63-run knock. He slammed his 22nd half-century in List A cricket. The South Zone captain also shared a century stand with his opening partner Rohan Kunnummal. Here are the key stats.

Highest run-scorer of Deodhar Trophy 2023

South Zone skipper Mayank, who seems to be enjoying his purple patch, smashed his fourth fifty of the ongoing tournament. He played second fiddle with Rohan and slammed an 83-ball 64 (4 fours). With this knock, Mayank became the leading run-scorer of Deodhar Trophy 2023. He finished the tournament with 341 runs from five matches at an average of 68.20.

His run in the tournament

SZone are unbeaten in the ongoing Deodhar Trophy so far. Skipper Mayank has contributed with scores of 63, 84, 32, 98, and 64. He has finally bounced back after struggling in the last season. Mayank has also represented India in five ODIs, returning with 86 runs at a paltry average of 17.20. His strike rate at the highest level reads 103.61.

A look at his domestic stats

Mayank made his List A debut for his state team Karnataka in the 2012 Vijay Hazare Trophy. He did not take long in becoming a vital part of the team. The right-handed batter has now raced past 4,600 runs in 103 games with his average being over 46. His strike rate is 98-plus. Mayank's tally includes 13 tons and 22 fifties (Highest score: 176).

