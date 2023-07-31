Revisiting the top-five spells in Ashes history

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 31, 2023 | 02:03 pm 2 min read

Stuart Broad has over 150 Ashes wickets (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Cricket's oldest rivalry, Ashes sees the battle between two powerhouses of the game, Australia and England. The two sides have been involved in several thrilling Test matches over the years with the prestigious Ashes urn being at stakes. Meanwhile, Ashes has witnessed several memorable individual performances over the years. Here we revisit the top-five spells in Ashes history.

Stuart Broad - 8/15 in Nottingham, 2015

Stuart Broad's best First-Class figures were recorded in the 2015 Ashes Test in Nottingham. He breathed venom with the Dukes ball as none of the Aussie batters could stand against him. He returned with 8/15 as Australia were folded for 60 while batting first. The pacer took one more wicket in the third innings as the Brits won by an innings and 78 runs.

Glenn McGrath - 8/38 at Lord's, 1997

England batters faced the wrath of Glenn McGrath in the Lord's Test of the 1997 Ashes. He was nearly unplayable in the first innings as eight of the 11 batters could not reach double digits. McGrath recorded 8/38 as England were bundled out for 77 while batting first. As rain played a spoilsport in that contest, the match was drawn.

Mitchell Johnson - 7/40 in Adelaide, 2013

Former Aussie pacer Mitchell Johnson was at his lethal best in the 2013 Ashes Test in Adelaide. The left-arm speedster dismantled the English batting in the second innings and claimed figures worth 7/40. England were folded for 172 while responding to Australia's first innings score (570/9d). Johnson took one more wicket in the final innings, powering Australia to a 218-run triumph.

Jason Gillespie - 7/37 in Leeds, 1997

While McGrath starred at Lord's in Ashes 1997, his teammate Jason Gillespie was the wrecker-in-chief at Headingley. The speed merchant displayed an exhibition of high-class fast bowling as England were skittled out for 172 while batting first on a decent-looking surface. Gillespie claimed 7/37. On the same track, Australia declared at 501/9 and went on to claim an innings victory.

Shane Warne - 8/71 in Brisbane, 1994

It was the opener of the 1994-95 Ashes series and the venue was Brisbane. While Shane Warne took three wickets in Australia's first innings, his best was unleashed during England's chase of 508 runs. The legendary leg-spinner ran through the batting line-up and claimed eight wickets. His 8/71 helped the Aussies win the contest by 184 runs.

