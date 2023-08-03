Rohan Kunnummal slams his third List A century: Key stats

Sports

Rohan Kunnummal slams his third List A century: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall August 03, 2023 | 05:50 pm 2 min read

Rohan smashed a match-defining century (Source: Twitter/@BCCIdomestic)

Right-handed batter Rohan Kunnummal has slammed his third century in List A cricket. The 25-year-old reached three figures for South Zone against East Zone while batting in the 2023 Deodhar Trophy final. Rohan, who opened the innings, stitched a 181-run stand alongside his opening partner and skipper Mayank Agarwal. In the process, Rohan crossed 300 runs in the ongoing tournament.

A quickfire ton from Rohan

Rohan and Mayank got South Zone off to a positive start, having shared a 181-run stand. The former went on to smash a quickfire century, his third in List A cricket. Rohan, who has been on song, 107 off 75 balls, a knock laced with 11 fours and 4 sixes. He finished with a staggering strike rate of 142.67.

Over 300 runs in Deodhar Trophy 2023

With his 107-run knock, Rohan went past 300 runs in the ongoing Deodhar Trophy. He finished the tournament with 311 runs from six matches at an average of 62.20 and a strike rate of 123.90.

Rohan completes 1,000 List A runs

Rohan marked his List A debut in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2016-17. In the Deodhar Trophy final, he touched the 1,000-run mark. He fetched a sublime 36-ball 51* in his T20 debut against Nagaland in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2018-19. He owns 531 runs in T20s at 33.18 (SR: 119.32, 50s; 4). Meanwhile, he has 972 runs across 11 FC matches (100s: 4, 50s: 4).

Rohan averaged 139.00 in Ranji Trophy 2021-22

Rohan was the stand-out batter for Kerala in Ranji Trophy 2021-22. The Run Machine battered 417 runs in four innings, smashing three hundreds and a fifty. Notably, he averaged a jaw-dropping 139.00, besides striking 53 fours and eight sixes. His scores in the tournament read: 107 (vs Meghalaya), 129 and 106* (vs Gujarat), and 75 (vs Madhya Pradesh).

Share this timeline