Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 31, 2023 | 02:51 pm 2 min read

Steve Smith owns 12 Ashes tons (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Cricket's oldest rivalry, The Ashes has witnessed several sensational Test matches over the years. With the prestigious urn at stake, players of both teams, Australia and England, do not hesitate in putting their blood and sweat. As both nations have enjoyed the services of numerous legendary batters, several memorable innings have been played in Ashes as well. Here we decode the top-five Ashes knocks.

The Headingley classic from Ben Stokes, 2019

The 2019 Headingley Ashes Test saw Ben Stokes play arguably the best knock in the history of the game. England were down to 286/9 in a chase of 359. Stokes then shared a 76-run stand with Jack Leach, driving England to a historic one-wicket victory. The star all-rounder smashed an unbeaten 135, the fourth-highest score for England in a fourth-innings win.

270 from The Don, 1937

The Melbourne track in the 1937 Ashes Test seemed a nightmare for the batters with the fast bowlers enjoying a gala time. However, the third innings of that game saw a Don Bradman special. The former Aussie skipper made a mockery of the English bowling attack and scored 270 off 375 balls. His efforts meant the hosts won the game by 365 runs.

Steve Smith's double-ton at Old Trafford, 2019

The 2019 Ashes marked Steve Smith's comeback to Test cricket as the Aussie star was better than ever. The fourth Test at Old Trafford saw him smoke a remarkable double-ton in the first innings, 211 off 319 balls. He arrived to bat with the scorecard reading 28/2. His brilliance meant the Aussies declared at 497/8 while batting first and later claimed a 185-run win.

Kevin Pietersen's 227 at the Adelaide Oval, 2010

The only thing better than an Ashes double-century is an Ashes double-century away from home. Kevin Pietersen accomplished the milestone in the 2010 Adelaide Test. On a track where Australia were folded for 245 while batting first, Pietersen made 227 off 308 balls. His efforts powered the English team to a historic innings victory.

Alastair Cook's 235* in Brisbane, 2010

Pietersen was not the only Englishman with a double-century in Ashes 2010-11. Legendary opener Alastair Cook also accomplished the feat in the Brisbane Test. After scoring 67 in the first innings, the southpaw batted with remarkable resilience and made an unbeaten 235 in his second outing. His knock helped England earn a draw.

