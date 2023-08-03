Nicholas Pooran completes 1,500 runs in T20Is: Key stats

Nicholas Pooran completes 1,500 runs in T20Is: Key stats

August 03, 2023

Pooran became the fifth WI batter to get the milestone (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

West Indies's star wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran has raced past 1,500 runs in T20 cricket. The ongoing series opener against India in Tarouba marked his milestone. The southpaw started well and got to the milestone with his 14th run in the game. Notably, Pooran became the fifth WI batter to touch the 1,500-run mark in T20Is. Here are his stats.

Nine fifties in T20Is

Pooran made his T20I debut against Pakistan back in September 2016. He took a couple of years in cementing his place in the team. Standing in his 76th T20I game, Pooran averages just over 25 in the format with his strike rate being 130-plus. His tally includes nine fifties with his highest score being 74*.

Fifth WI batter to get the feat

As mentioned, Pooran became the fifth WI batter to touch the 1,500-run mark in the T20I format. He has joined the likes of Chris Gayle (1,899), Marlon Samuels (1,611), Kieron Pollard (1,569), and Lendl Simmons (1,527) in the elite list. No other batter has slammed more runs for WI since Pooran's debut in the format. He has mustered 89* maximums in the format.

Over 400 runs against India

Meanwhile, Pooran has slammed over 430 runs against the Men in Blue in 16 T20I appearances. While his average is over 31 in this regard, his strike rate is more than 132. The tally includes four fifties with 62 being his highest score. He has not slammed even 250 T20I runs against any other team.

