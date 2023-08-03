N Jagadeesan slams his eighth List A fifty: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall August 03, 2023 | 08:01 pm 2 min read

Jagadeesan smashed a 60-ball 54

Middle-order batter N Jagadeesan played a crucial hand for South Zone against East Zone in the 2023 Deodhar Trophy final at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground. Jagadeesan slammed a fifty and didn't let the run-rate drop after openers Mayank Agarwal and Rohan Kunnummal departed. The duo added a 181-run stand to power South Zone. Here are the key stats.

A look at his knock

Jagadeesan steadied the ship after South Zone lost both Rohan and Mayank in quick succession. He stitched crucial partnerships with Sai Sudharsan and Rohit Rayudu. Jagadeesan, who smashed a 60-ball 54, took South Zone past 300 before getting dismissed. He struck two fours and a solitary six in his knock. It was Jagadeesan's eighth half-century in List A cricket.

Two fifties for Jagadeesan in Deodhar Trophy 2023

Jagadeesan was not at his best in Deodhar Trophy 2023. He still managed to crack two fifties. The right-handed batter finished the tournament with 198 runs at an average of 39.60 and a strike rate of 94.28.

50th List A match for Jagadeesan

This was Jagadeesan's 50th appearance in List A cricket. He made his debut in the format during the 2016/17 Vijay Hazare Trophy for Tamil Nadu against Uttar Pradesh. He has over 2,200 runs in List A cricket at an average of more than 48. The tally includes eight centuries and as many fifties. Jagadeesan has over 1,000 runs in both T20 and First-Class cricket.

