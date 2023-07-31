David Warner smashes 60 in his final Ashes innings: Stats

Sports

David Warner smashes 60 in his final Ashes innings: Stats

Written by Parth Dhall July 31, 2023 | 04:29 pm 2 min read

Warner smashed a 106-ball 60 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australian opener David Warner played an attacking brand of cricket in what was his final innings in the Ashes. Warner, who would retire from Tests soon, stitched a 140-run stand with opening partner Usman Khawaja in the 4th innings of the 5th Test. The duo kept Australia's bid of chasing 384 alive on Day 5. Warner ended up scoring a 106-ball 60.

Aussie openers show solid approach

England resumed day four on 389/9 before folding for 395. Todd Murphy picked the last wicket to finish with a four-fer (4/110). Australian openers Khawaja and Warner were watchful and poised. Khawaja, who is the top scorer in the ongoing series, held his end. Warner survived Stuart Broad's burst with the new ball. The duo stepped up and played with intent.

A crucial knock from Warner

Warner managed his second fifty in the ongoing Ashes. Notably, he made a lot of starts but got out in crucial moments. Chris Woakes, who has made Warner his bunny, dismissed him in the first session on Day 5. The latter slammed his 36th half-century in Test cricket. He smashed 60 off 106 balls, a knock laced with 9 fours.

Warner finishes with 16 Ashes fifties

As mentioned, Warner played his final innings in the Ashes. He finished his Ashes career with 16 fifties. The left-handed batter racked up 2,173 runs from 33 Ashes games at an average of 36.83. The tally includes three centuries. Warner scored 285 runs from five matches at an average of 28.50 in Ashes 2023, with his highest score being 66.

A look at his Test numbers

Having made his debut in 2011 against New Zealand, Warner has amassed 8,487 in 109 Test matches at an average of 44.43. He is the seventh-highest run-getter for Australia in the longest format of the game. Among active Australian players, only Steven Smith has more runs in the longest format. The veteran opener has slammed 25 centuries and 36 fifties in Test cricket.

Warner plans to retire in early 2024

Warner revealed his retirement plans from Tests ahead of the ICC World Test Championship final at the Oval. The left-handed dasher has planned to draw curtains on his 12-year-long Test career at his home in Sydney next year in January after playing the Test match against Pakistan. Warner has been one of the long-serving members of the current Australian Test team.

Share this timeline