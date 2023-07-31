Usman Khawaja slams his third fifty of Ashes 2023: Stats

Written by Parth Dhall July 31, 2023 | 05:43 pm 2 min read

Usman Khawaja slammed a 145-ball 72

Australian opener Usman Khawaja played another terrific knock in Ashes 2023, this time in the fourth innings of the 5th Test at the Kennington Oval. The left-handed batter, who shared a 140-run opening partnership with David Warner, smashed a 145-ball 72. Khawaja and Warner bolstered Australia's bid to chase 384 to win the Test. The former finished the series as the leading run-scorer.

Another composed knock from Khawaja

England resumed Day 4 on 389/9 before folding for 395. Australian openers Khawaja and Warner were watchful and poised. Khawaja, who scored 47 in the first innings, slammed 72 from 145 balls. He smashed eight fours before falling to Chris Woakes in the first session on Day 5. The southpaw fell five short of 500 runs in Ashes 2023.

Most runs in Ashes 2023

Khawaja racked up 496 runs from five Tests at an average of 49.60 in Ashes 2023. He finished the series as the highest run-scorer. England's Zak Crawley follows Khawaja with 480 runs. Among Australians, Travis Head and Smith trail Khawaja.

Khawaja completes 5,000 Test runs

During the innings, Khawaja also completed 5,000 runs in Test cricket. Khawaja, who made his Test debut against England in 2011, has 15 hundreds and 24 fifties in Test cricket. Notably, he is the 21st Australian cricketer to achieve this milestone. Among active Australian players, only Smith and Warner are ahead of the opener in terms of runs.

Khawaja broke this Ashes record

As per FOX Cricket journalist Nic Savage, Khawaja became the first Australian opener to face 1,000-plus deliveries in a five-match Ashes series since 1938.

His record against England

Khawaja has decent numbers against the Brits in Test cricket. He has compiled over 1,378 runs in 19 Tests at an average of 40.52. The southpaw has slapped six fifties and four hundreds against them in Tests. In 11 away Ashes Tests, Khawaja has amassed 700-plus runs at an average in excess of 34. He has slammed four fifties and a ton.

