Jasprit Bumrah to lead India in Ireland T20Is; Hardik rested

Sports

Jasprit Bumrah to lead India in Ireland T20Is; Hardik rested

Written by Parth Dhall July 31, 2023 | 08:28 pm 2 min read

Bumrah has been sitting out since September last year

Jasprit Bumrah is set to lead Team India in the three-match T20I series in Ireland, starting August 18. The T20I series will mark Bumrah's return to international cricket. The Indian pacer has been sitting out since September last year due to back issues. While all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been rested for the series, Ruturaj Gaikwad will be the vice-captain. Here are further details.

India's squad for Ireland T20I series

India's squad for Ireland T20I series: Jasprit Bumrah (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, and Avesh Khan.

Bumrah set to return

Bumrah sustained a back injury ahead of the Asia Cup in August-September last year. He returned to the team for the subsequent T20I series against Australia but looked far from his best. Bumrah's back pain reportedly got aggravated during the series, which ruled him out again. Bumrah, who has been recovering at the National Cricket Academy, is all set to make his comeback.

What about his current fitness?

As per an earlier timeline set by the NCA medical staff, Bumrah was supposed to return at the Asia Cup, scheduled to be held following the Ireland series. However, it was recently reported that he has been bowling at "full intensity" in the nets. As per ANI, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, on Thursday, confirmed that "Bumrah is totally fit".

India's squad excludes senior members

Once again, India's T20I squad excludes senior batters, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Besides, Hardik, who has been leading India in the format of late, has been rested. Ruturaj, Yashasvi, Tilak, Rinku, and Samson are the specialist batters, while a young pace attack in the form of Prasidh, Arshdeep, Mukesh, and Avesh, has been picked. Shivam, Sundar, Shahbaz, and Bishnoi also make the cut.

India's tour to Ireland

India will travel to Ireland ahead of the 50-over Asia Cup. The Village, Dublin, will host the three T20Is on August 18, 20, and 23, respectively. India last visied the nation in 2022 and won the two-T20I series.

Share this timeline