Presenting the unbreakable records in Asia Cup

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 07, 2023 | 03:43 pm 2 min read

Kohli owns the highest individual score in Asia Cup (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Cricket fans have their eyes on the calendar with the 2023 edition of the Asia Cup getting underway on August 30. With the ICC Cricket World Cup being less than two months away, the continental event will be played in the ODI format. Four games will be played in Pakistan and nine in Sri Lanka. Here we decode the unbreakable records at the event.

Most five-wicket hauls (ODIs)

Lasith Malinga's tally of three five-wicket hauls in the ODI editions of the Asia Cup is the most for a bowler. All his three fifers have come against Pakistan. His former Sri Lankan teammate Ajantha Mendis, who is also retired, is the only other bowler with multiple Asia Cup fifers (2). Notably, no active bowler owns an Asia Cup fifer (ODIs).

Highest score at the event (ODIs)

Only one 150-plus individual score has been recorded in Asia Cup history and that came from Virat Kohli's blade against arch-rivals Pakistan in 2012. Chasing 330, Kohli arrived at number three and played a jaw-dropping knock. He scored a 148-ball 183 as India won by six wickets. Going past Kohli's highest individual score would take some beating.

Fastest century at the event (ODIs)

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi owns the record of slamming the fastest century in ODI editions of the Asia Cup. He reached the three-figure mark off just 53 balls against Bangladesh in the 2010 edition. He ended up scoring a 60-ball 124 in that contest. The second-fastest Asia Cup ton belongs to former SL all-rounder Sanath Jayasuriya (55 balls vs Bangladesh, 2008).

Highest partnership at the event (ODIs)

Back in Asia Cup 2012, Pakistan openers Nasir Jamshed and Mohammad Hafeez added 224 runs against India for the first wicket. This remains the highest partnership for any wicket in Asia Cup history. Notably, both batters smoked centuries in that contest though their efforts went in vain. Meanwhile, Kohli is the only batter to be involved in two double-century partnerships in Asia Cup.

Best figures in T20 Asia Cup

Only one fifer has so far been recorded in T20 editions of the Asia Cup. Bhuvneshwar Kumar owns the milestone, having breathed fire with the new ball against Afghanistan last year. Four of his five wickets came inside the powerplay as he finished with 5/4 in four overs. Returning with better figures in any T20 game would be a daunting task.

