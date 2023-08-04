Paul Stirling leads a strong Ireland team for India T20Is

Sports

Paul Stirling leads a strong Ireland team for India T20Is

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 04, 2023 | 09:41 pm 3 min read

Paul Stirling will captain the Ireland team (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Ireland have named a strong lineup for the three-match T20I series against India, starting August 18. This will be Ireland's first assignment after they qualified for the next year's T20 World Cup. Veteran batter Paul Stirling will continue to lead the team, whereas leg spinner Gareth Delany returns after recovering from a broken wrist. All-rounder Fionn Hand also returns to the line-up. Here's more.

Here's the Ireland squad for the India T20Is

Ireland squad: Paul Stirling (captain), Andrew Balbirnie, Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wicket-keeper), Theo van Woerkom, Ben White, and Craig Young.

Ireland were exceptional in the T20 World Cup qualifiers

Ireland lived up to the expectations as they defeated Italy, Denmark, Austria and Jersey in their first four matches of the European qualifiers. A washed-out game against Germany was enough for them to qualify for the showpiece event next year. But they finished second, having lost to Scotland in the final match by eight runs. Overall, they had a decent outing in the qualifiers.

Bumrah to lead the Indian team

Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah, who is returning from a long-term injury will lead the Indian team in this T20I series. Bumrah sustained a back injury ahead of the Asia Cup last year. He returned to the team for the subsequent T20Is against Australia but didn't look his best. His back pain returned again and it ruled him out of the series.

A look at India's squad for the T20I series

India's squad for Ireland T20I series: Jasprit Bumrah (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, and Avesh Khan.

India's three-match T20I tour of Ireland

India will travel to Ireland ahead of the 50-over Asia Cup. The Village, Dublin, will host the three T20Is on August 18, 20, and 23, respectively. India last visited the nation in 2022 and won the two-match T20I series 2-0.

A look at the head-to-head record

India hold an unassailable lead against Ireland in T20Is. The two teams have faced each other in five T20Is and India have won all of them. India won 2-0 in their last two T20I series against Ireland in 2022 and 2018. In their last meeting, India posted 225/7 courtesy of Deepak Hooda's ton. In reply, the hosts scored 221/5, falling short by four runs.

Share this timeline