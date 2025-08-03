PCB bans players from participating in WCL: Here's why

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has imposed a "blanket ban" on its players' participation in the future World Championship of Legends (WCL) editions. The decision comes after India withdrew from their semi-final match against Pakistan. The PCB accused the tournament organizers of bias and lacking sporting integrity, saying their actions were influenced by external pressures and political expediency. Here are further details.

Context Why does this story matter? India Champions, led by Yuvraj Singh, had opted out of the World Championship of Legends semi-final against Pakistan. The decision aligned with the ongoing diplomatic tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack. EaseMyTrip, one of WCL's main sponsors, also withdrew from the India-Pakistan WCL semi-final, reaffirming its long-standing policy against participating in any match involving Pakistan. With India boycotting the semi-final, Pakistan Champions took on South Africa Champions in the final.

PCB's stance PCB's disappointment over WCL's decision "The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announces that it is issuing a blanket ban from future participation in the World Championship of Legends (WCL)," the PCB said in a statement. The PCB also expressed disappointment over WCL's decision to award points to India Champions, the forfeiting team, calling it hypocritical. Slamming the tournament, the PCB added, "The cancelation was not based on cricketing merit but on appeasing a specific nationalistic narrative. This sends an unacceptable message to the international sporting community."

Firm decision PCB takes firm stance against external influence The PCB has taken a firm stance against "external influence and disregard for sporting neutrality." "The PCB can no longer condone participation in an event where the fundamental principles of fair play and unbiased administration are compromised by external pressures," added the statement. Notably, a PTI report stated that "WCL's Indian promoters were already considering dropping the Pakistan team from future editions of the tournament."