AI could make college degrees obsolete, says Vinod Khosla

Billionaire venture capitalist Vinod Khosla has predicted that artificial intelligence (AI) could render traditional college degrees and many elite professions obsolete. In a recent conversation with Nikhil Kamath, Khosla explained how AI tutors can offer free, personalized education that is even better than what top institutions provide. He also said that AI will revolutionize fields such as law, medicine, and finance by providing universally accessible services.

Educational revolution AI tutors v/s traditional education Khosla envisions a future where AI tutors could replace expensive private teachers, providing 24/7 support tailored to each student's needs. He believes these intelligent systems are already capable of delivering better education than what wealthy families can buy from top institutions. The billionaire cited CK-12, an ed-tech platform founded by his wife, as an example of how AI could provide free quality tutoring to millions.

Sector impact Impact on professional fields Beyond education, Khosla predicts that AI will have a major impact on established professional fields such as law, finance, and healthcare. He believes AI could democratize legal services by providing free access to legal expertise. This, he thinks, could ease the burden on India's overworked judiciary and improve access to justice for underserved communities.