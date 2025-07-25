AR Rahman joins forces with OpenAI's Sam Altman; details here

Two-time Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman has announced a collaboration with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman for his upcoming project Secret Mountain. The duo met at Altman's office to discuss ways to empower Indian creators using artificial intelligence (AI). "We discussed 'Secret Mountain,' our virtual global band, and to empower and uplift Indian minds to use AI tools to address generational challenges and lead the way forward," Rahman wrote on Instagram .

Project details What is 'Secret Mountain'? Secret Mountain is an innovative project that combines music and technology to create new artistic experiences. In a YouTube video, Rahman introduced the story of Luna, who has been transported to the world of Secret Mountain. There, she meets different musical characters from various cultural backgrounds. The project aims to show how music can transcend geographical boundaries by bringing together mentors and singers from around the world on one platform called Meta Band.

Creative process Human element, emotional depth can't be replaced: Rahman Rahman is known for his unique approach to music, often relying on wisdom rather than "muscle memory." He has previously stated that he consciously avoids repetition in his work. Rahman said, "AI can be a starting point," but the human element, emotional depth, and creativity remain irreplaceable.