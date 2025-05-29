What's the story

Elon Musk tried to stop OpenAI from securing a major artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure deal in the Middle East, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The condition was that his own AI company, xAI, should be included in the project. However, his efforts were unsuccessful.

The deal involves OpenAI and other US tech firms partnering with G42, an Emirati AI company, to build a massive data center complex with a 1GW AI computing cluster in Abu Dhabi.