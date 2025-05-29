What's the story

Alibaba Group Holding has revealed that its healthcare-focused artificial intelligence (AI) model has shown capabilities on par with experienced doctors.

The model, powered by the advanced Qwen series, is now part of Quark, Alibaba's flagship consumer-facing AI assistant app.

The AI system passed China's medical qualification exams, achieving the "Deputy Chief Physician" standard across 12 common medical disciplines.

These include general medicine and surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics and gynaecology, and paediatric medicine.