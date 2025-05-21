Google rolls out an AI tool for creating videos
What's the story
Google has unveiled a new tool called Flow to make the task of creating AI-generated videos easier.
The announcement came alongside Google's latest video generation model, Veo 3, and improvements to its existing Veo 2 model.
Google also introduced Imagen 4, a new image generation model promising better quality and versatility.
Tool functionality
Unique features and capabilities
Flow comes with text-to-video prompts and ingredients-to-video prompts. These can be used to generate eight-second-long AI-generated clips by giving short images that detail what the model needs.
Additionally, Flow also features scenebuilder tools to stitch multiple clips into one video.
The tool is not just for making long videos but also to help filmmakers quickly put their ideas "on paper," Google Labs' Product Manager Thomas Iljic said.
Subscription access
Flow tool available for Google AI subscribers
The Flow tool is now available in the US for subscribers of Google's new Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra plans.
As per a blog post by the tech giant, "Google AI Pro gives you the key Flow features and 100 generations per month, while Google AI Ultra offers higher usage limits and early access to Veo 3 with native audio generation."
With this, Google is clearly looking to enhance user experience in creating AI-generated content.